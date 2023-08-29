AUTO-VOX Wireless RV Backup Camera sees first discount to $98 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX RV Wireless Backup Camera with 7-inch HD Split Screen Monitor for $97.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon and using the promo code TW4PEZ3Q at checkout. Down from $170, this is the first discount we’ve seen and all together this 42% off deal saves you a total $72. Cover all your blind spots and trailer-parking needs with this wireless backup camera and monitor for RVs and trailers. Equipped with a long-range antenna to solve any issue of lag or flickering, this camera can be flipped between a rear view or a front view and provides a 135-degree wide viewing angle. It features an enhanced night vision utilizing two infrared lights with advanced sensors to avoid camera glare. The monitor can support two different camera inputs and features a split-screen function to show the videos simultaneously. Installation is fast and easy, just connect the monitor to a cigarette lighter or fuse panel, and connect the camera to a reverse light for backing up, or a portable power source for continuous use.

While the above product is more tailored towards RVs and trailer-use, Amazon also offers the AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera for $90. This waterproof backup camera for cars adopts a 2.4G wireless technology to deliver a stable and clear image behind your vehicle, with a range of 33 feet and offering 110 golden angles for accurate views. Designed with the PC1058 sensor, this camera features an adjustable 6-glass lens and a 0.1-lumen rating for superior night vision. To install, you only have to follow the same two steps as the product above.

And if you’re looking to further upgrade your vehicle’s technological capabilities, check out our past coverage of the 2nd Generation Echo Auto. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease. Using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road.

AUTO-VOX RV Backup Camera Features:

7″ RV backup camera wireless monitor with advanced chips provides a clear and natural image to avoid any distortion, making a flawless parking and driving experience. The image could be flipped between a mirror(rear view) and facing(front view),You can install the rear camera on the front of your car to avoid any blind spots. Wireless backup camera for RV with a strong antenna solves the issue of lag or flicker even at high speed, making driving more convenient and safe. The RV backup camera can be reversed or Long-term observation used under 40ft, like RV, 5th Wheel, Truck, Trailers, or Campers.

