Fall joyrides await on the Hover-1 Pro Boss electric scooter at new $598 low (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter for $598.20 shipped. Down from $800, this 25% discount is the fourth markdown that we have tracked, giving you $202 in savings. It comes in $23 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24 mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles travelled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or at your next destination.

For a slightly cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the Razor C45 Electric Scooter for $500. Equipped with a 450W hub-drive motor and a 46.8V lithium-ion battery, you’ll get up to 23 miles of range on a single charge. It features three speed modes: normal mode reaches up to 10 MPH, cruising mode reaches up to 15.5 MPH, and sport mode reaches up to 19.9 MPH. You can track your trip, receive in-time speed information, and control the scooter’s settings through the Razor E Rides app via Bluetooth.

And if you’re truly looking for one of the best in commuting scooters, with cost being of little concern, check out the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Kickscooter, which offers a travel range of up to 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH, and also featuring self-sealing tubeless tires.

Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter Features:

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND RIDE QUALITY – With 500 watts of power, Boss can reach an exciting max speed of 20 mph and scale an incline up to 15 degrees. The dual front shocks and rear spring suspension system provide an extra smooth riding experience.

PREMIUM LED DISPLAY – The beautiful and bright display indicates the Boss’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more.

APP ENABLED – Track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 24 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5-6 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Boss easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Boss is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!