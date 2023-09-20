Google’s new Pixel Fold sees first discount at $49 off on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Google Pixel Fold. Dropping the recently-released foldable down to $1,750.45 shipped, today’s offer arrives as the only chance to save since launching earlier this summer. It’s down from the usual $1,799 price tag and amounts to $49 in savings. Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive as must-have add-ons to your new handset. They’re currently on sale from $52, and come comprised of a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re taking advantage of the first discount on Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

If you’re instead looking to bring home the latest and greatest foldable from another brand, we’re still tracking some of the first discounts on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now delivering $300 discounts across two storage capacities, the savings kick off from $1,500 and arrive with that new hinge design from Samsung and everything we break down right here.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!