Hoover’s CleanSlate spot cleaner returns to second-lowest discount for $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Hoover CleanSlate Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, this 33% discount is a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $1 above the all-time low from 2022. If you have pets, its likely they’ve had the occasional (or regular) accidents around the home. This portable spot cleaner was designed to clean up after your pets, able to handle mud, wine, pet urine or excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a high capacity tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. It comes with a 7-inch wide tool for broader coverage during cleaning, as well as a tight spot tool for those harder to maneuver angles and areas.

You can maximize the above model’s cleaning capabilities by using one of Hoover’s shampoos, like the Hoover Carpet Paws & Claws Premixed Spot Machine Cleaning Shampoo for $10, a 32 fluid-ounce bottle of solution which is best used against urine, feces, and vomit. You can also find the Hoover Everyday Solution for $18, a 64 fluid-ounce bottle of deep cleaning carpet shampoo.

And if your pets shed constantly and you’re finding yourself more and more overwhelmed, check out the eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, a versatile handheld vacuum that offers 16,000Pa of suction power in combination with a compact, 1.78 pound weight. It features a special floor attachment for enhanced cleaning on hard floors, as well as a unique mop module that allows you to use a moist mop cloth to wipe as you vacuum.

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Features:

POWERFUL SUCTION: Powerful suction for life size spots & stains.Care Instructions: ‎Hand Wash

TOOLS FOR EVERY MESS: Tools for every mess with the 7” WidePath Tool and TightSpot Tool

PERMANENT STAIN REMOVAL: Permanently remove tough pet stains and spots* with the included Oxy Concentrate

QUICK & PORTABLE: Quickly remove spills when they happen

TYPES OF MESSES: Clean tough messes like mud, wine, pet messes and more from carpets and upholstery

HOSE RINSE: Easy to clean, the Hose Rinse Tool flushes the machine with water to remove any left behind dirt & debris

DUAL TANKS: The Dual Tank System has 40 oz clean solution capacity so you can clean farther while clean water and dirty water stay separate

