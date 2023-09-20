Learn any language with Babbel’s lifetime subscription at $170 (Reg. $599)

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, knowing another language can elevate your experience in a wide variety of ways. Beyond trips, you can take your knowledge of a second or third language to make your professional life more fruitful, to enjoy a wider variety of art, and to connect with more people. And for a limited time, you can get a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription on sale for just $169.97 (Reg. $599).

Babbel’s language-learning platform is easy to access via its mobile app on your computer, tablet, or smartphone, no matter where you are. It has support for users to learn any and all of 14 languages. And this subscription lasts for life, which means you can start studying a language today and even if you get sidetracked down the line, you can always revisit it and pick up where you left off.

Babbel’s main approach to teaching users new languages is by offering 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that are easy to indulge in when your schedule permits. In addition to offering lessons that are easy to plan throughout a busy day, Babbel helps users hone in on conversational and understandable speaking with a number of features and focuses. For example, its speech recognition technology helps users develop better pronunciation and higher levels of confidence when speaking a new language.

Babbel’s 10 million-plus users seem to overwhelmingly approve of its approach to language learning. Its average rating on the App Store is 4.6/5 stars and the Google Play Store average is 4.5/5 stars.

Get a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription on sale for just $169.97 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!