OLIGHT EDC flashlights now up to 30% off at Amazon today with deals starting from $15

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of different OLIGHT flashlight and headlamp solutions. The deals start from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. OLIGHT delivers some particularly popular solutions with deals now available on everything from its smaller EDC-ready flashlight solutions up to pro-grade models with 4200 Lumens, dual light sources, and more. We are now tracking some of the best prices of the year on select models and you’ll find our top picks waiting down below the fold.

OLIGHT Amazon deals:

If you’re more concerned with your stationary lighting, our smart home hub is a great place to start for some intelligent and discounted solutions. We also recently featured the Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights that have now been restocked for what might be a limited time, giving folks a chance to land these smart holiday lighting sets starting from $120.

OLIGHTI3T EOS 180 Lumens EDC Flashlight features:

High Performance: This mini flashlight has 180 lumens output powered by a single widely available AAA battery. Equipped with a TIR optic lens producing a soft and balanced beam.

Smooth Operation: Tail switch operation for momentary/constant on and quick mode changing (5/180 lumens).

Anti-Slip: No worries about slipping out of hand easily with double helix body knurling for unique style and solid grip. IPX8 waterproof and designed for use in heavy rain.

Compact and Lightweight: Weighs only 1.4 oz, compact and easy to carry around. The dual direction pocket clip makes this slim flashlights even more convenient for carrying in a pocket or attaching to a hat or strap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!