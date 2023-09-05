Philips Hue restocks Festavia smart Christmas lights with new lengths and outdoor-ready design

Last year, Philips Hue launches its first-ever Christmas lights. Selling out before December even rolled around, the company is now back to relaunch the collection why expanding its available options. Now available for purchase starting at $120, there are three lengths to go alongside an updated design ready for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Philips Hue Festavia restocked with new tech

The new Philips Hue Festavia string lights first debuted last year in November. Fittingly timed for the holiday season, these lights are some of the most-requested form-factors to get the Philips Hue treatment. So as you can expect, the festive smart home upgrades sold out before Thanksgiving even rolled around. Now looking to plan ahead, Philips Hue is restocking its Festavia string lights well before the 2023 Christmas season.

Now available for purchase, there are three different form-factors available this time around. The Festavia lights originally just came in a single 250-bulb strand, and now Philips Hue is taking the restock as a chance to expand the collection. Now there’s pair of new lengths that enter at both ends of the spectrum. The smaller 100-bulb solution is joined by an even longer 500-bulb batch of Christmas lights. Here’s the pricing breakdown:

If you’re not already familiar with the Philips Hue Festavia string light, these are smart Christmas lights that integrate with the rest of your Hue gear. They arrive with Bluetooth support right out of the box for Alexa and Assistant support, but also connect to the brand’s Zigbee hub for integrating into HomeKit.

The lights sport full color support, and pack the same addressable LED tech as the brand’s other Gradient releases. That lets you control three points along the Festavia string lights, with each bulb able to display a different color at the same time. There are different lighting effects you can use, though you can’t actively control each bulb individually.

Something new for the 2023 refresh is that the new Philips Hue Christmas lights are actually now rated for both indoor and outdoor use. The original releases from 2022 were only approved for indoor use, so this year’s releases are seeing an upgrade.

As of now, we don’t know if this will be the only restock. Last year saw the Philips Hue Festavia string lights go up for sale just once before selling out. Today’s re-release is only the second time that shoppers have been able to buy these here in the United States, at least with any sort of actual widespread availability. But hopefully with so much time ahead of the holiday season and all the hall decking that’s to come towards the end of the year, this won’t be the only chance to actually score the new smart lights.

Regardless, if you missed out last year and don’t want to risk doing the normal thing of buying Christmas lights a bit closer to the actual holiday, you can lock-in the Philips Hue Festavia lights right now before summer even comes to a close.

