Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector casts a 120-inch screen for all-time low $441 (Reg. $779)

Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector for Gaming and Movies for $441.32 shipped. Down from $779, it has spent most of the year north of $650. This 43% discount ultimately amounts to $338 in savings, marking a new all-time low. You’ll enjoy clear and detailed 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution with a 50,000:1 contrast ratio that renders sharp images from HD content without downscaling or compression. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 8.4ms response time give you lag-free gameplay, while it also provides 3,600 lumens of brightness for lights-on viewing, and a 6-segment color wheel to produce accurate and vivid colors. Connect a 4K UHD HDMI dongle such as the Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, or Apple TV to play games, stream videos and share photos. You can learn more below.

Amazon is also currently offering the Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector for $429.99, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this portable projector. With HDR10 and 400 lumens, everything you watch and play will be packed full of rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity. It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge, no tangling wires needed. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

And if cost is of no concern for you, check out our past coverage of the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector. It offers a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, and gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame.

1080p Home Theater Projector for Gaming and Movies Features:

HDR COMPATIBLE: HDR10 technology (with 4K input) enables brigher whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience,Remote control : Backlit home remote

MORE IMAGE DEPTH: Dynamic Black technology provides more depth to the image by smoothing lamp output to create high contrast; bright scenes appear clear while dark scenes remain detailed

MOVIES, GAMING & MORE: Connect to media players and gaming consoles for big screen movies and gaming; connect a 4K UHD HDMI dongle such as the Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, or Apple TV to play games, stream videos and share photos

LONG LAMP LIFE: Enjoy up to 15,000 hours of lamp life enabling an average of 4 hours of viewing time every day 10 plus years

