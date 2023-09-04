LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts a 140-inch screen for the all-time low $1,100

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector for $1,099.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. With usual prices fluctuating between $1,500 and $1,200 for most of the year, this combined 27% discount remains the all-time low, matching our previous coverage back in April. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free entertainment.

To properly secure the above smart projector, Amazon is offering the QualGear Ceiling Mount for $30, currently 50% off. This universal mount fits projectors with mounting holes ranging from 6.6-inches to 16-inches, with a zero to 60-degree tilt capability and 360-degree rotation ensuring you’ll be able to hit all the right angles.

And if you’re looking for a cheaper option for your projector needs, especially if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your gameplay, check out our past coverage of the Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector. You can experience high-quality home cinematics with this 240Hz gaming projector that gives you 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels and a 4.2ms response time at 1080p for “blur-free, unparalleled smoothness” and the “lowest input lag on a 4K projector.” Read more here.

LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector Features:

With a screen size of up to 140 inches, the ceiling-mountable HU70LA delivers 4K UHD resolution, leveraging XPR* with 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), four times the resolution of Full HD. Wheel-less LED technology uses a 4-channel LED with RGB separate color and Dynamic green, overcoming conventional projector defects such as discoloration of LCD and the rainbow effect* of DLP for a vivid picture with rich and deep color.

