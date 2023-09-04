LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts a 140-inch screen for the all-time low $1,100

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome TheaterLG
$400 off $1,100

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector for $1,099.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. With usual prices fluctuating between $1,500 and $1,200 for most of the year, this combined 27% discount remains the all-time low, matching our previous coverage back in April. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free entertainment.

To properly secure the above smart projector, Amazon is offering the QualGear Ceiling Mount for $30, currently 50% off. This universal mount fits projectors with mounting holes ranging from 6.6-inches to 16-inches, with a zero to 60-degree tilt capability and 360-degree rotation ensuring you’ll be able to hit all the right angles.

And if you’re looking for a cheaper option for your projector needs, especially if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your gameplay, check out our past coverage of the Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector. You can experience high-quality home cinematics with this 240Hz gaming projector that gives you 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels and a 4.2ms response time at 1080p for “blur-free, unparalleled smoothness” and the “lowest input lag on a 4K projector.” Read more here.

LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector Features:

With a screen size of up to 140 inches, the ceiling-mountable HU70LA delivers 4K UHD resolution, leveraging XPR* with 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), four times the resolution of Full HD. Wheel-less LED technology uses a 4-channel LED with RGB separate color and Dynamic green, overcoming conventional projector defects such as discoloration of LCD and the rainbow effect* of DLP for a vivid picture with rich and deep color.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

LG

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Best e-bike Labor Day deals: Rad Power, Juiced, Lectric...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Savings Event tak...
Save 57% on this robotic vacuum by Yeedi for the new al...
Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Android, smart hom...
ASUS ROG Delta S Animate gaming headset sees 45% discou...
Converse End of Season Sale takes an extra 40% off with...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Rush...
Insta360 Flow iPhone Gimbal sees only second discount t...
Load more...
Show More Comments