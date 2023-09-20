Purchasing Bissell’s SpinWave 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum helps abandoned pets for $320

Amazon is offering the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum for $319.99 shipped. For most of the year, it has sat at $400, with only one previous discount from June to July that we have tracked. It has now dropped again, this time by 20%, saving you $80. This robot mop and vacuum is designed for pets and those that love them – providing 1,500Pa of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 130 minutes on a single charge. It features dual-spinning edge brushes alongside a brush roll, with two separate tanks to cover both mopping and vacuuming duties within your home, able to differentiate between hard floors and carpets. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

Amazon is also offering the Yeedi K950L Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $199.99, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. With this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, you’ll get a smart device equipped with 3,000Pa of suction power, and a visual navigation that is able to effectively map out your home’s layout and devise efficient cleaning paths for total coverage, switching between its vacuum and mop when carpets are detected. With 3D obstacle avoidance it is able to maneuver around everyday objects like shoes, pet bowls, toys, socks, etc. – removing the hassle of picking anything up before cleaning can begin.

And if you’re looking for a robotic vacuum and mop that won’t require constant supervision or emptying, check out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, offering the same features as the model above, and more – it includes a 750mL dustbin that means less emptying for up to 6 weeks.

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Features:

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets..Runtime : 130 minutes

Two Tank Cleaning System. Powerfully vacuum or actively mop your floors.

Lithium Ion Battery. Provides up to 130 minutes of run time on hard floors in low mode and recharges in 4-5 hours.

Powerfully Vacuum. In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System utilizes dual spinning edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa to clean debris on carpet and hard surfaces.

Actively Mop. Rotating mop pads scrub and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors.

