Soundcore’s Motion Boom waterproof Bluetooth speaker ensures 24-hours of jams for $80

Amazon is offering the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from $110, this combined 27% discount is a return to the fourth lowest price that we have tracked. The lower markdowns vary by only a few dollars, with the all-time low sitting just $10 under this amount. You’ll be able to make an audio statement with this Bluetooth speaker, pumping up your jams with what the brand says is a huge stereo-quality sound that is delivered distortion-free, even at its highest volumes. Its drivers have pure titanium diaphragms for high frequencies up to 40kHz with even higher clarity. It offers a 24-hour lifespan on a single charge, and has an IPX7 waterproof rating while also floating in case of accidents, ensuring the party doesn’t have to stop until you’re ready to stop.

For added protection while travelling to the party or even while its in storage between parties, Amazon is offering the Hermitshell Hard Travel Case for $27, made to fit the above speaker and protect it from bumps, dents, and scratches.

And if you’re more of a boombox fan, check out our past coverage of the JBL Boombox 3, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. Its 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves. And yes, it is waterproof and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Motion Boom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Features:

Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People

Extreme Outdoor Sound: Make a statement with Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker—press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes.

100% Pure Titanium: Motion Boom’s drivers have pure titanium diaphragms to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.

IPX7 Waterproof and Floats: Don’t freak out if Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker goes for a dip! It’s fully waterproof and floats on water.

24-Hour Playtime: Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker delivers up to 24 hours of playtime from a single charge to keep the music playing on camping weekends, days at the beach, boat trips, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!