All new self-drying Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop sees first discount to $600 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop for $599.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Just released two weeks ago, this is the very first discount for this robot vacuum and mop. Equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power and a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, it features dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. With its sonic mopping technology, the Yeedi Cube delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots. Like other models, it is able to differentiate between your floors, promptly lifting its mopping pad 8mm and increasing suction upon sensing carpeted areas. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying – its built-in scrubber designed to squeeze out dirty water before drying itself with hot air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its self-emptying system and included 2.1L dustbin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days.

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative to the above model, Amazon is now offering the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $299.99, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. A predecessor of the above model, this robot vacuum and mop offers similar features as the deal above, the key difference is the extended 200 minute runtime.

You can also check out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which offers a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Like both models above, it also comes with a dustbin that it can self-empty into, reducing your need to regularly empty it yourself.

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

True all-in-one robot vacuum and mop now brings truly hands-free: yeedi cube incorporates self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying capabilities into one, brings revolutionary home cleaning experience.

Amazing high efficiency of self-empty system: yeedi cube features a unique L-shaped short tunnel design, which supports 99% dust collection efficieny by only 10 seconds，less noise disturbance, also holds up to 60 days of completely hands-free maintenance.

Self-washing system with hot air drying: yeedi cube creates the built-in scrubber to scrub back and forth with 10N force , then squeeze out dirty water for a thorough clean. Plus, yeedi self-dries the mop with 104°F hot air, keep it not breeds smells and humidity.

Rapid response mode, design for temporary stains : No more extra operations on APP, yeedi especially design a skin-friendly handle on robot, now ou can pick and place yeedi cube to tackle all unexpected stains in time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!