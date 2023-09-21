aloSIM’s data eSim plan has you covered for international travel: $22 for $50 credit

Traveling is getting more and more expensive. Instead of dealing with buying a random SIM card when you arrive at your next international destination or risking rising roaming charges with your at-home carrier, why not secure a reliable, affordable solution ahead of your trip? For example, this aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSIM Plan $50 credit is on sale for just $21.97 (reg. $50).

This eSIM credit is great for travelers and it supports mobile data usage in over 170 countries, and it’s super easy to use. Purchase your voucher here about a day or two before leaving on your trip. From there you simply select one of the data packages and install the digital SIM card on your compatible device from there. AloSIM offers data packages for all types of travelers with packages priced as low as $4.50-week of data.

For clarification, an e-SIM card does the same thing as a physical one, which is to let your phone access data networks for a prepaid rate and limit. It’s worth noting that this eSIM itself doesn’t expire, but the actual data package you purchase will only be good for the amount of time stated on the purchase page. So if you opt for a seven-day package, it will expire after that week.

AloSIM is rated an impressive average of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. One recent reviewer wrote, “I don’t have a phone plan, so I like being able to get seven-day data packages when I’m going to be somewhere without Wi-Fi. Works great!”

