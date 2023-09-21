Converse takes an extra 30% off all sale items with this code: Chuck Taylor, more

Ali Smith -
FashionConverse
30% off from $25

Update your shoes for fall with the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off already reduced styles when you apply promo code FALL30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 Crafted Ollie Patch Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $90. These shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizing and can be easily slipped on. The grey coloring is highly versatile and it has orthoLite cushioning for all-day comfort. Plus, it has a woven jacquard detail outsole that provides traction when walking to class and beyond. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out The North Face’s latest markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Converse

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Add Tamagotchi Grogu and R2-D2 to your Star Wars collec...
Check out BURGA’s ceramic-like marble, snakeskin,...
Fill your battery in under 10 hours with Bosch’s ...
aloSIM’s data eSim plan has you covered for inter...
9to5Toys Daily: September 21, 2023 – Save on M2 iPad ...
Case-Mate’s MagSafe card holder snaps to the back...
LG’s UltraGear QHD 27-inch gaming monitor falls $...
Sharge’s Macintosh-themed GaN chargers fall to ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments