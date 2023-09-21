Converse takes an extra 30% off all sale items with this code: Chuck Taylor, more

Update your shoes for fall with the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off already reduced styles when you apply promo code FALL30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 Crafted Ollie Patch Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $90. These shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizing and can be easily slipped on. The grey coloring is highly versatile and it has orthoLite cushioning for all-day comfort. Plus, it has a woven jacquard detail outsole that provides traction when walking to class and beyond. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out The North Face’s latest markdowns here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck 70 AT-CX City Workwear $73 (Orig. $105)
- Chuck 70 Crafted Ollie Patch $49 (Orig. $90)
- CONS One Star Pro Herringbone $60 (Orig. $90)
- Chuck 70 Marquis Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Retro Shoes $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- Chuck 70 Canvas Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Move Sneakers $49 (Orig. $70)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform $42 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
