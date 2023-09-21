The North Face takes up to 50% off new markdowns for the fall season from $14

The North Face is offering up to 50% off new markdowns for the fall season with deals from $14. Prices are as marked. XPLR Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Fall is the perfect time for a wardrobe update and one of the most notable pieces from this sale is the men’s Cayonlands 1/2-Zip Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to $56. For comparison, this pullover originally sold for $80. It’s a perfect layering piece for cooler weather and has a stretch fabric that allows you to have full range of motion for throwing a football, golfing, and more. It has stylish logos on the front and back of the pullover as well as a zippered chest pocket to store a key, card, or cash. With over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

