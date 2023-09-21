LG’s UltraGear QHD 27-inch gaming monitor falls $50 to second-lowest discount for $250

Amazon is offering the LG UltraGear QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, this $50 discount is a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $3 above the all-time low. Designed for gaming, this monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to deliver responsive, crisp visuals with a sharpened clarity thanks to its motion blur reduction. Its IPS with sRGB 99% provides color accuracy with more vivid scenes, and with compatible graphics cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium prevent screen tearing and minimalized stutter while you’re in HD or fast-paced games. Input lag is reduced by its Dynamic Action Sync to give you better and faster opportunities to respond in-game, while the stabilizer dynamically brightens darker scenes so your enemies aren’t so easily hidden from you.

Amazon is also currently offering a 25% discount on the Sceptre 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $180.47. Featuring a 1,800R curvature, this 32-inch 1920 x 1080 display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate for smooth frame transition and clear images without blurring. It comes equipped with AMD FreeSync for fluid movement through your fast-paced gameplay, eliminating concerns of screen tearing and stuttering. Its built-in speakers deliver reliable audio, while its screen is designed to protect you from blue light and eye fatigue irritation for more consistent work, streaming, and gameplay.

And if you want the absolute best in monitors, check out our recent news coverage of the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor”, and is currently available for pre-order (securing a $500 credit) ahead of its October 3 launch.

LG UltraGear QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Features:

Designed for gaming, this monitor with a 1-millisecond (GtG) response time delivers all of the benefits of IPS (In-Plane Switching), delivering responsive, crisp visuals with sharp clarity to immerse you in gameplay.Aspect ratio:16:9.Specific uses for product – Gaming

Color accuracy with sRGB 99% and wide viewing angles (up to 178° horizontal / 178° vertical) from IPS reproduce colors with high fidelity to being vivid scenes to life

A high native 144Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, rendering screen objects more clearly

With compatible video cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium virtually eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter in high-resolution and fast-paced games for a fast and fluid gaming experience

Dynamic Action Sync helps reduce input lag to help you respond to on-screen action quickly. Black Stabilizer dynamically brightens dark scenes to help you find enemies in the dark. Enhance your accuracy in firefights with the Crosshair feature

