Preserve your wine’s taste with NutriChef’s Wine Refrigerator Cellar for $566 (Reg. $674)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Wine Refrigerator Cellar for $566.15 shipped. Down from $674, this $108 discount is the third markdown and third-lowest price we have tracked for this item, with the two previous price cuts taking place at the beginning and end of summer. This wine refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 18 bottles, and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

If you’re not a wine connoisseur or regular drinker, but still want somewhere to store your fermented grape juice, Amazon is also offering a discount on the smaller NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator for $149.99, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Offering the same features to preserve and maintain your wine’s taste as the model above, the key difference is its smaller capacity of up to 12 bottles.

And if you’re like me, a glass of wine goes very well with BBQ and other grilled foods. You should check out our recent coverage of the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring Wi-Fi-enabled control, you’ll be able to turn it off and on, adjust temperatures, and monitor your meat probe’s in-time temperatures all through the Z Grills app.

NutriChef Wine Refrigerator Cellar Features:

TEMPARATURE STABILITY: With a temperature range of 41°F to 64°F, our wine chilling refrigerator cellar ensures that temperature isn’t affected by outside heat sources and can house 18 bottles, up to 58.2 liters. Also equipped w/ low noise operation

PRESERVE WINES WITH BUILT-IN FEATURES: Our wine refrigerator ensures an ideal environment for long-term wine storage with a built-in circulation, compressor fan and ventilation grill that maintains a consistent temperature throughout the wine cooler

SOFT LED INTERIOR LIGHTS: Harsh fluorescent lights inside the refrigerator that might affect the taste of your wines and bottle labels will no longer be a problem thanks to the integrated LED light with power button and our blue temperature display!

DIGITAL CONTROL BUTTONS: By tapping the digital touch button display panel, you can easily adjust the temperature and turn on the light. With the touch screen control button on our wine refrigerator, you can easily store your wines and drinks

