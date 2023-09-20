Z Grills’ wood pellet grill and smoker adds flavor while lowering emissions for $899 (Save $201)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $899 shipped. Down from $1,100, after having already fallen from $1,200, this $201 discount is the fourth lowest price we have tracked. It even comes in $160 under the manufacturer’s website, where it is currently on sale for $1,059. This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring Wi-Fi-enabled control, you’ll be able to turn it off and on, adjust temperatures, and monitor your meat probe’s in-time temperatures all through the Z Grills app. When you’re craving more smoky flavors in your meat and vegetables, you can switch to the super smoke mode – and when you want to maintain a hot-off-the-grill temperature without overcooking, you can even switch to its warm mode. You can learn more below.

You’ll likely be keeping your grill outside, and protection from the elements is key to maintaining and even extending its lifespan. Why not pick up a Arcedo Pellet Grill Cover, currently on Amazon for $27, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. You can also grab a 20 pound bag of Bear Mountain Premium BBQ Wood Pellets for $23, coming in a variety of flavors like Apple, Bourbon BBQ, Cherry, Hickory, Maple, Mesquite, Oak, Pecan, and a gourmet blend.

And if you’re on a budget, and don’t have the space for a proper grill and smoker, check out this NutriChefKitchen Household Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill, a 120V griddle that features a nonstick reversible cooking plate, with one flatiron side for eggs, pancakes, and sandwiches, as well as a ribbed side for more protein-based foods like fish, steak, chicken, and hamburgers.

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker Features:

GETS HOTTER FASTER – Prime function reduces startup times and gets the internal temperature back up faster after you open the lid.

ULTIMATE VERSATILITY – Wide temps range from 160°F to 500 °F allows you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill.

UNPARALLELED GRILLING COVENIENCE – 709 sq in grilling space, 28 lbs huge hopper capacity, pellet clean-out system, removable grease tray. Super easy grilling and cleaning.

RELIABLE SERVICE – Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!