Samsung’s 512GB microSD cards now up to 46% off: 160MB/s $30 or 180MB/s $35, more

Amazon is now offering the 160MB/s 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card for $29.99 shipped. This model has most recently been fetching $56 or so on Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. Just keep in mind, Samsung has since updated its PRO Plus lineup – full review here – with a new 180MB/s model that also happens to be on sale at Amazon for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one launched earlier this year and is now matching the lowest we have tracked, returning to the Amazon low for the first time. Both of the aforementioned options come with the SD card adapter, but you would prefer to USB reader instead, the 180MB/s model is also stil on sale for $39.99 shipped. Head below for more details.

The Samsung PRO Plus lineup makes for a compelling upgrade to your camera rig, drones, compatible smartphones, card reader-equipped laptops, gaming systems, and more. With transfer rates ranging between up to 160 and 180MB/s, they also sport Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements and are among some of the most popular options around here.

However, the brand has since updated its lineup with a new flagship model, the PRO Ultimate. This new microSD card delivers on much of the same safeguards and compatibility, but with faster speeds at up to 200MB/s – some of the fastest you’ll find in the consumer space. Get a closer look at those in our recent hands-on review right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

