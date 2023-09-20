Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD with USB reader returns to $40 Amazon low today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $50+ $40
a close up of a sign

After going hands-on with the new PRO Ultimate model recently, Amazon has now dropped the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB Reader back down to $39.99 shipped. This setup launched back in April at $65 and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low and comes in at $27 under the price of the new PRO Ultimate model with the card reader. We also reviewed this latest edition of the PRO Plus and came away impressed – Samsung is once again delivering a solid workhorse microSD solution that goes on sale quite often. This one clocks in at up to 180MB/s with the brand’s usual protection against the elements and wide product compatibility, from handsets and cameras to gaming consoles, and more. Get a closer look right here and below for more details. 

The main difference between the PRO Ultimate and the PRO Plus is speed. The latter delivers up to 200MB/s while the PRO Plus tops out at 180MB/s. While the PRO Plus will likely suffice for most users, especially with the price drop at hand, if you want the extra speed drop down to the 256GB PRO Ultimate from $30 instead

Elsewhere in Samsung storage deals, we are also still tracking a notable on-page coupon via Amazon that knocks its latest T7 Shield portable SSD solution down to $72 shipped in two colorways. Among the lowest prices we have tracked yet, you can get all of the details in our deal coverage and hands-on review right here

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device…Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Car iPhone Mount now start...
UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger with 1...
Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat works with HomeK...
OLIGHT EDC flashlights now up to 30% off at Amazon toda...
Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for Mac fall...
Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s Gen4 990 PRO internal SSD...
OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes on sale for one of the first t...
Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount since Ultra 2 rev...
Load more...
Show More Comments