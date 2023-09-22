Save $1,042 on Samsung’s 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K smart TV for $1,256

Amazon is offering the Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Smart TV for $1,256.44 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $2,298, it spent the first half of the year sitting above $1,600, with summer pushing it back up to its highest price. Summer’s end has brought the cost back down, with the all-time low happening back at the beginning of last month. Today’s 45% discount is the fourth-lowest price we have tracked and gives you a total $1,042 in savings. Designed with a huge grid of Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs, you’ll see an exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture flourish into breathtaking color and contrast. It delivers the latest Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, in tandem with HDR 32X, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Plus, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 120Hz 4K panel with up to 144Hz capability for PCs thanks to its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. You can head below for more details.

More Samsung 4K TV Deals:

And if you’ve been wanting to splurge heavily on your battlestation, be sure to check out the all new Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor, currently available for pre-order, with a $500 Amazon credit that is granted upon the monitor’s shipping out – starting October 3.

Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Features:

INFINITY ONE DESIGN w/ SLIM ONE CONNECT: Immerse yourself in the striking simplicity of the Infinity One Design; With its impossibly slim profile and modern lines, the Samsung Neo QLED television was created to complement your style

MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO PRO: Your highspeed games and movies approach peak performance with 4K up to 120Hz; Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro takes your fast-paced content to the next level with higher refresh rates and next-gen gaming capabilities like up to144Hz for PCs

ANTI-GLARE: Watch everything you love with nearly no reflections and no distractions; Now your entertainment can look as good in the morning as it does at night with the lights on; Anti-Reflection technology limits light distraction on your screen by reducing the glare

SMART TV WITH MULTIPLE VOICE ASSISTANTS: This TV comes with your favorite voice assistants built-in and ready to help. Choose from Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!