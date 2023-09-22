SteelSeries’ Prime Esports wireless FPS gaming mouse drops 48% to $68 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Prime Esports Wireless FPS Gaming Mouse for $67.50 shipped. Down from $130, after spending most of the year above $70, today’s deal is a 48% discount bringing you a total of $63 in savings and the fourth-lowest price of the year. Developed in collaboration with over 100 esports pros, this wireless gaming mouse comes equipped with optical magnetic switches that provide faster click-response time with “five times more durability than the competition”, estimated to last up to 100 million clicks. Its TrueMove Air sensor will give you better precision and a true 1-to-1 tracking with 18K CPI, 400 IPS, and 40G. The next-gen Quantum 2.0 technology reliably transmits data for a lag-free, power-efficient wireless connectivity providing up to 100 hours of gameplay on a single charge. There is also a wired model seeing a 50% discount for $29.99.

Since you’ve got your mouse figured out, might I offer up a suggestion for a keyboard upgrade? Amazon is also offering the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $121. Built with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, it was designed “for a lifetime of unbreakable durability”. You can customize the lighting effects, with each key having 16.8 million illumination colors, while the included magnetic wrist rest will provide you with all the palm support you’ll need for a comfortable gameplay.

And if you’re in the market for a new headset as well, check out our recent coverage of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset, which comes equipped with high fidelity drivers that can be customized for your ideal sound experience with a pro-grade parametric EQ in order to elevate your gaming experience with almighty audio.

SteelSeries Prime Esports Wireless FPS Gaming Mouse Features:

Esport Pro Design – developed in collaboration with over 100 pros for sustained comfort and agility in the most demanding levels of FPS gameplay.

Optical Magnetic Switches – A first in esports, next-gen technology provides faster click-response time with 5x more durability than the competition, lasting for 100 million crispy clicks

Pro-Precision Sensor – Designed for the settings pros use, the TrueMove Air sensor offers unrivaled precision and true 1-to-1 tracking with 18K CPI, 400 IPS and 40G

Lag-Free Power-Efficient Wireless – Next-gen Quantum 2.0 technology reliably transmits data with industry-leading 100-hour battery life and fast charging

Our Most Comfortable Mouse – specialized engineered shaped the Prime for right-handed Pro players, working with multiple grip styles, like finger, palm, and claw for ultimate comfort and feel-good performance

