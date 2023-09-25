Camplux 18kW tankless electric water heater lowers water heating costs by 60% for $250

Amazon is offering the Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $249.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from $300, this $50 discount is the first markdown we have tracked for this item, coming in to set the new-all time lowest price. With this 240V electric water heater you’ll only be waiting for a few seconds before receiving plenty of hot water for your shower. The low-consumption heating rod bolsters efficiency up to 99.8% and requires two 40A breakers, saving you up to 60% on your water-heating costs for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output. You can read more below.

If you are looking for an electric water heater more tailored for apartments and smaller homes, like a cabin or tiny house – or even as a point of use in commercial and industrial applications, Amazon is offering the Marey Power Pak 12 kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $176. This 220V tankless water heater provides a maximum of 2 points of use and up to 2.2 GPM at 35-degrees Fahrenheit temperature rise. It features a backlit LCD display for easy temperature selection, with a simple installation and electrical connection process.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater Features:

  • Easy Installation & Save Space – The whole house instant water heater without a tank, can be installed on the wall in a central home location. Storage more space in your home. 360° rotation without reset of the knob to regulate the temperature for convenient operation
  • Important Tips- Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉& 140℉; Wire gauge 2 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT
  • Tech Support- Camplux offers 2-year parts, 3-year leak-free warranty, and 3-year tech support

