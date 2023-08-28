EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater boosts existing tank’s efficiency for $295 (Save $55)

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater for $295 shipped. Down from its usual $350, this $55 discount is the lowest price drop since 2021’s all-time low of $232. This 240V water heater is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs. With an adjustable activation and outlet temperature of 80 to 140 degrees, you’ll nearly double your current available shower time so you don’t have to worry about the water running cold in the middle of your routine. If your home currently has a 10 gauge wiring and a 30A breaker, you won’t require any additional feed to install.

Amazon is also offering the EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $325. This 75A water heater can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT, while requiring a 2 x 40A breaker. If you’re thinking that this device may not be able to handle your home, the Ecosmart ECO 27, a bigger 27kW 240V water heater is also currently on sale on Amazon for $400.

If you’re looking for a water heater more suited for your sinks, you can check out our recent coverage of the Camplux Pro Mini Tank Electric Water Heater. It has a 2.5 gallon mini-tank that is best suited directly under your sink. The 43.3-inch cord plugs right into a standard 120V wall outlet for independent installation or can be in-lined with a larger hot water source.

EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater Features:

If you currently have 10 gauge wiring & 30 AMP breaker there is no addition feed required

Increase deliverable hot water up to 45%

Adjustable activation temperature 80-130F

Adjustable outlet temperature 80-140F

Nearly double your shower time

