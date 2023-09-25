Upgrade your espresso machine at up to $400 off: De’Longhi Dedica Arte $250, Breville, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsDe'Longhi
$400 off From $250
De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte

While this morning did see a sold deal hit Ninja’s new single-serve brewer, we are now tracking solid offers on home espresso machines starting with the De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte at $249.95 shipped. This model carried a regular price of $400 across 2022 and dropped down in the $300 range back at the beginning of this year. Today’s deal is another $50 below that and a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon. Delivering a proper espresso experience to your countertop, it features a slim and compact 6-inch design with a 15-Bar pressure setup and the brand’s My LatteArt Steam Wand. It “makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos” alongside an Automatic Flow Stop feature that “dispenses just the right amount of espresso, taking out the guesswork.” Head below for more details and additional espresso machine deals. 

Espresso machine deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low price on Ninja’s 2023 Pods and Grounds coffee maker. The regularly $130 brewer can handle both pods and ground beans in single-serve fashion and is now selling for $80 shipped. Swing by our home goods hub for more. 

De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine features:

De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine is the gateway to exceptional flavor, controlled by you. Our slimmest machine yet makes a statement atop your counter – even in the most compact kitchen. The easy-to-use My LatteArt steam wand is a powerful, commercial-style wand that lets you create picture-perfect latte art. Makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos. The machine does the work for you. The Automatic Flow Stop feature dispenses just the right amount of espresso, taking out the guesswork.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
De'Longhi

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nest x Yale Smart Lock sees rare discount down to $250 ...
Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra lights debut with...
SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch electric hedge trimmer falls t...
Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ ...
Review: Nomad’s new iPhone 15 leather cases remai...
Land the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard at $50 o...
Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station sees ...
Today’s best Android app deals: Reventure, 60 Par...
Load more...
Show More Comments