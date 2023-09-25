Ninja’s new Pods and Grounds coffee maker hits its best price yet at $80 shipped (Reg. $130)

Here’s the best price yet on the new Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker at $79.99 shipped via Amazon. This model launched for the first time back in June at $130 shipped and is now 38% or $50 off the going rate. Currently on sale for $100 directly from Ninja, this is among the first price drops we have tracked yet, $20 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at an all-new modern design from the brand with a versatile setup to upgrade your morning routine. As the name suggests, this model can brew single-serve via K-Cup pods or with your own ground beans alongside your choice of brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty. There are also various cup size options between 6 and 12 ounces alongside enough clearance to sneak your up to 8-inch travel mug right under the spout. From there, the built-in fold-away frother delivers delicious “lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.” Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the new PB051 Pods and Grounds model puts the coffee maker down into the more affordable range when it comes to Ninja, especially considering it just released this past summer. However, if a more basic 12-cup carafe-style model will do the trick, check out the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer while it’s selling for $70 shipped on Amazon.

Then head over to our home goods hub – it is the best place around to browse through price drops on everything from small kitchen appliances to robot vacuums and more. Alongside the cooking gear, we also just featured the brand new flagship ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vacuum and mop that is now up for pre-order with a solid $300 launch deal from now through October 2, 2023. Check it out right here.

Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!