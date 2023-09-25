LG’s new 27-inch 1440p 240Hz UltraGear Monitor sees first discount to $350 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $600 since its release in May, this monitor saw its first discount in June, bringing the price down to its summer low of $492. After steadily rising back up through the end of summer, fall’s arrival has now brought costs back down to a new all-time low. Gear up for an even smoother gameplay with this 27-inch ‎QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display that offers you a 1ms response rate for reduced blurring and ghosting, while its HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections ensure smoother high-resolution graphics. It supports up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut to express high-fidelity color alongside VESA DisplayHDR 400’s dynamic contrast. It comes G-Sync compatible, reducing screen tearing and stuttering, while the AMD FreeSync Premium gives you a more fluid, tear-free gaming experience. You can learn more about it below.

Amazon is also currently offering the LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for $250, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to deliver responsive, crisp visuals with a sharpened clarity thanks to its motion blur reduction. Its IPS with sRGB 99% provides color accuracy with more vivid scenes, and with compatible graphics cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium prevent screen tearing and minimalized stutter while you’re in HD or fast-paced games.

And if you want the absolute best in monitors, check out our recent news coverage of the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor”, and is currently available for pre-order (securing a $500 credit) ahead of its October 3 launch.

LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor Features:

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible – Officially validated by NVIDIA as G-SYNC Compatible. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that’s been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.

AMD FreeSync Premium – AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

HDR400 with up to DCI-P3 95 percent (Typ.) – This UltraGear display supports up to 95 percent (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 400 delivering dynamic contrast, on the QHD display.

Enhanced Gaming GUI – Choose from a variety of modes including Gamer, FPS or RTS to optimize display settings for the best view possible.

