LG’s new 27-inch 1440p 240Hz UltraGear Monitor sees first discount to $350 (Reg. $600)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLG
$250 off $350
graphical user interface

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $600 since its release in May, this monitor saw its first discount in June, bringing the price down to its summer low of $492. After steadily rising back up through the end of summer, fall’s arrival has now brought costs back down to a new all-time low. Gear up for an even smoother gameplay with this 27-inch ‎QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display that offers you a 1ms response rate for reduced blurring and ghosting, while its HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections ensure smoother high-resolution graphics. It supports up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut to express high-fidelity color alongside VESA DisplayHDR 400’s dynamic contrast. It comes G-Sync compatible, reducing screen tearing and stuttering, while the AMD FreeSync Premium gives you a more fluid, tear-free gaming experience. You can learn more about it below.

Amazon is also currently offering the LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for $250, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to deliver responsive, crisp visuals with a sharpened clarity thanks to its motion blur reduction. Its IPS with sRGB 99% provides color accuracy with more vivid scenes, and with compatible graphics cards, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium prevent screen tearing and minimalized stutter while you’re in HD or fast-paced games.

And if you want the absolute best in monitors, check out our recent news coverage of the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor”, and is currently available for pre-order (securing a $500 credit) ahead of its October 3 launch.

LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor Features:

  • NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible – Officially validated by NVIDIA as G-SYNC Compatible. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that’s been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.
  • AMD FreeSync Premium – AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.
  • HDR400 with up to DCI-P3 95 percent (Typ.) – This UltraGear display supports up to 95 percent (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 400 delivering dynamic contrast, on the QHD display.
  • Enhanced Gaming GUI – Choose from a variety of modes including Gamer, FPS or RTS to optimize display settings for the best view possible.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
LG

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Nest x Yale Smart Lock sees rare discount down to $250 ...
Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra lights debut with...
SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch electric hedge trimmer falls t...
Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ ...
Review: Nomad’s new iPhone 15 leather cases remai...
Land the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard at $50 o...
Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station sees ...
Today’s best Android app deals: Reventure, 60 Par...
Load more...
Show More Comments