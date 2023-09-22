New ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vac/mop with camera, AI learning, more now $300 off

ECOVACS makes some of the best high-end cleaning bots for your home anywhere, and it has now unleashed its latest flagship robot with a deep pre-order launch deal. Taking the technology and know-how of the DEEBOT X1, the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop amps up the cleaning experience with a new updated form factor, some seriously hardcore 8,000Pa suction power, onboard camera feeds, enhanced self-cleaning tech, and more. Best of all, you can lock one in during the pre-order phase at up to $300 off the MSRP. Head below for a closer look at the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop.

DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop

ECOVACS has employed its most intelligent end-to-end machine learning in the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI by way of dual-laser LiDAR action and “global planning technology.” The brand says the “robot learns and thinks through its upgraded RGBD sensor to achieve smoother obstacle avoidance and a more precise cleaning experience.”

This is the “first integrated robotic vacuum and mop cleaning solution with a LiDAR sensor fully embedded inside the body,” according to ECOVACS. It is the “same technology found in many autonomous vehicles. Dual-Laser LiDAR can detect objects 10m away with a 210 degree angle of view, offering intelligent navigation with accurate obstacle avoidance and path-mapping combined to serve all home-cleaning scenarios.”

The upgrades to the OMNI cleaner here also come in a brand new square and compact design with a built-in edge detection sensor – “each outstretched mopping pad gets within 30 mm closer to corners. The 200mm roller brush boosts the efficiency of single cleaning pass by 19% compared to X1.”

The actual cleaning bot is also thinner to sneak under furniture more easily while the same approach has made the included OMNI station more compact – it washes (with hot water) and dries the mop pads, auto-empties the dustbin, and more:

The OMNI station offers a fully-automated cleaning solution including Auto-Clean with Hot-water Mop Wash, Auto-Empty, auto-drying and self-maintenance. Everytime it starts, your cleaning bot is as good as new.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key features on the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI:

Brand new square and compact design brings edge-to-edge cleanliness tailored to your everyday needs.

Level up your cleaning with the powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping system with 8000Pa suction power and 15mm intelligent mop lifting function.

With fully automated all-in-one cleaning station, the robotic cleaner can operate autonomously with high performance and efficiency.

The unique hot water mopping feature in the station ensures your mopping pad is always clean.

Equipped with AIVI 3D 2.0 and TrueMapping 3.0 technology for AI-enabled navigation with accurate obstacle avoidance and path-mapping.

The pet-friendly AI mode identifies pets at home and can recommend the best cleaning solution.

Advanced 3D Mapping and the upgraded YIKO 2.0 voice assistant.

And now on to the pre-order discounts. While you will find a $250 on-page coupon waiting on the official Amazon listing, you can actually save $300 pre-ordering directly from the official site. This will drop the total from $1,499.99 down to $1,200 shipped – you’ll need to pre-order before October 2, 2023, to lock in the savings.

