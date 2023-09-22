New ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vac/mop with camera, AI learning, more now $300 off

ECOVACS makes some of the best high-end cleaning bots for your home anywhere, and it has now unleashed its latest flagship robot with a deep pre-order launch deal. Taking the technology and know-how of the DEEBOT X1, the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop amps up the cleaning experience with a new updated form factor, some seriously hardcore 8,000Pa suction power, onboard camera feeds, enhanced self-cleaning tech, and more. Best of all, you can lock one in during the pre-order phase at up to $300 off the MSRP. Head below for a closer look at the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop.
DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop
ECOVACS has employed its most intelligent end-to-end machine learning in the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI by way of dual-laser LiDAR action and “global planning technology.” The brand says the “robot learns and thinks through its upgraded RGBD sensor to achieve smoother obstacle avoidance and a more precise cleaning experience.”
This is the “first integrated robotic vacuum and mop cleaning solution with a LiDAR sensor fully embedded inside the body,” according to ECOVACS. It is the “same technology found in many autonomous vehicles. Dual-Laser LiDAR can detect objects 10m away with a 210 degree angle of view, offering intelligent navigation with accurate obstacle avoidance and path-mapping combined to serve all home-cleaning scenarios.”
The upgrades to the OMNI cleaner here also come in a brand new square and compact design with a built-in edge detection sensor – “each outstretched mopping pad gets within 30 mm closer to corners. The 200mm roller brush boosts the efficiency of single cleaning pass by 19% compared to X1.”
The actual cleaning bot is also thinner to sneak under furniture more easily while the same approach has made the included OMNI station more compact – it washes (with hot water) and dries the mop pads, auto-empties the dustbin, and more:
The OMNI station offers a fully-automated cleaning solution including Auto-Clean with Hot-water Mop Wash, Auto-Empty, auto-drying and self-maintenance. Everytime it starts, your cleaning bot is as good as new.
Here’s a quick rundown of the key features on the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI:
- Brand new square and compact design brings edge-to-edge cleanliness tailored to your everyday needs.
- Level up your cleaning with the powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping system with 8000Pa suction power and 15mm intelligent mop lifting function.
- With fully automated all-in-one cleaning station, the robotic cleaner can operate autonomously with high performance and efficiency.
- The unique hot water mopping feature in the station ensures your mopping pad is always clean.
- Equipped with AIVI 3D 2.0 and TrueMapping 3.0 technology for AI-enabled navigation with accurate obstacle avoidance and path-mapping.
- The pet-friendly AI mode identifies pets at home and can recommend the best cleaning solution.
- Advanced 3D Mapping and the upgraded YIKO 2.0 voice assistant.
And now on to the pre-order discounts. While you will find a $250 on-page coupon waiting on the official Amazon listing, you can actually save $300 pre-ordering directly from the official site. This will drop the total from $1,499.99 down to $1,200 shipped – you’ll need to pre-order before October 2, 2023, to lock in the savings.
