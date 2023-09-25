SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch electric hedge trimmer falls to second-lowest discount for $99

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer for $99 shipped. After spending most of the year sitting at $129, with only two previous discounts, today’s 23% discount comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with 22-inch dual-action hardened steel blades, this hedge trimmer is powered by SKIL PWR CORE’s patented PWR CORE 20 battery, which is interchangeable between all SKIL electric power tools and lawn equipment, and gives you up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime. It also offers a 3/4-inch cut capacity, and delivers up to 2,800 strokes per minute to tackle your unruly hedges fast and easy. Includes battery and charger.

And to further add to your collection of SKIL tools, Amazon is also offering a 24% discount on the PWR CORE 20 Brushless 400 CFM Leaf Blower Kit for $99. Its digital brushless motor provides all the power you’ll need without the hassle and cost of gas, delivering up to 400 CFM of clearing power.

And if you’re looking to diversify your tool collection, check out the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw, with its 40V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, it gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw).

SKIL PWR CORE 20 22-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer Features:

CORDLESS HEDGE TRIMMER KIT – Includes PWR CORE 20 Cordless 20V 22” Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger, and Easy Storage Bracket.

LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE — Industry leading PWR CORE 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

DUAL ACTION HARDENED STEEL BLADES + BLADE TIP PROTECTOR – For clean and precise cuts, even along paths and fences.

FOR TOUGH JOBS – Delivers 2,800 strokes per minute to get jobs done fast.

¾” CUT CAPACITY – Cut through large branches and bushes with ease.

EASY STORAGE BRACKET – This hedge trimmer comes equipped with an Easy Storage Hook and Bracket, to conveniently store all your SKIL PWRCORE 20 outdoor equipment with ease.

