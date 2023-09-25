Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ 7 Series Pellet Smoker for $599 (Reg. $769)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Vertical Smoker for $599 shipped. Having spent the last three years sitting above $750, and never once dropping to match or fall below the long-time $700 markdown from 2018, today’s 22% discount has finally beaten its previous records to the lowest price we have tracked, marking a new all-time low. Featuring a vertical design for more cooking space and to allow for longer cooking times, this smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. It offers a fully programmable 150-degree to 450-degree temperature range, with a digital LED readout for in-time status, as well as a meat probe for more precise temperature gauging. Its hopper can hold up to 40 pounds of wood pellets, which can be purged and refilled as much as you need for 24+ hours of continuous use. It comes with a 300W igniter for easy start-up and an automatic shut-off to ensure your food and home’s safety. Includes six porcelain-coated cooking grids, a porcelain-coated water pan, and a heat deflector.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above smoker, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. You can also better protect your new smoker by purchasing the Pit Boss 73752 Pellet Smoker Cover, also on Amazon for $40.

And if you prefer to grill your meats as much as you smoke them, check out our recent coverage of the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. Featuring Wi-Fi-enabled control, you’ll be able to turn it off and on, adjust temperatures, and monitor your meat probe’s in-time temperatures all through the Z Grills app. When you’re craving more smoky flavors in your meat and vegetables, you can switch to the super smoke mode – and when you want to maintain a hot-off-the-grill temperature without overcooking, you can even switch to its warm mode.

Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Smoker Features:

Monitor internal temperatures with digital LED readout and meat probe

Six porcelain coated cooking grids, 1815 sq in. Includes porcelain coated water pan and heat Deflector

40 plus lb hopper capacity with pellet Purge. 24 plus hours of use

Fully programmable 150 – 450 temperature range

Auto-start 300 watt igniter with auto shut-off

Care instructions: hand wash

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!