InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 charging cable helps your transition to USB-C at $22 (Reg. $40)

We all seem to have too many devices. Whether you have an extra phone for work, or you’re traveling with a laptop for writing, a phone for communicating, and a tablet for streaming — keeping all of the necessary chargers and cords in order can be a major headache. To help make things easier, this InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is on sale for just $21.99 (reg. $39).

With 100W ultra-fast charging speeds, this charging cable has hookup connections for up to six devices. This means most people should easily be able to charge everything they need with this one handy accessory. The cable’s six-in-one keyring cable features the following hookups:

USB to USB-C

USB to Micro-USB

USB to Lightning

USB-C to USB-C

USB-C to Lightning

USB-C to Micro-USB

In addition to its ultra-fast charging capabilities — up to 100W for USB-C to USB-C, and up to 18W for iPhones — this cable is also capable of data transfers. You can send information from one device to another at speeds as fast as 480Mbps with this powerful cable.

For those who travel for work a lot, sometimes putting your personal belongings through a fair bit of wear and tear — this cable is designed with durability at the forefront. It features an aramid fiber design that increases thermal, chemical, and bending resistance. Its 200 braided copper wire interior also helps with faster flow through the cable.

This cable is also rated an average of 4.9/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Get this InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is on sale for just $21.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change.

