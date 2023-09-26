LG SK8Y sound bar affordably upgrades your TV into a home theater for all-time low of $274

Amazon is offering the LG SK8Y Sound Bar for $274.25 shipped. Down from $341, with a regular price tag of $497, this sound bar spent the first seven months of the year staying above $360. As the sun set on summer’s final days, so too did the price begin to fall. Today’s 20% off deal is not only the steepest price cut all year, but it also comes in as the new all-time low. Designed with higher sampling rates and bit depth, audiophiles will surely appreciate the high resolution audio that this sound bar offers. It comes supported by 2.1ch Dolby Atmos, which adds thrilling surround sound to your content, and can even integrate with other surround speakers to create an even bolder home theater experience. Likewise, Its adaptive sound control adds a further boost to your audio’s quality as it automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience based on what you are watching and from where. Also comes compatible with your Google Assistant for hands-free listening.

If you’re on a budget, Amazon is also currently offering the ULTIMEA Dolby Atmos Sound Bars for $99.99, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Like the above sound bar, this one comes equipped with 2.1ch Dolby Atmos, providing a multi-dimensional sound experience that gives a virtual height and surround element, to dramatically fill the room. It even includes a subwoofer for a deeper and richer bass.

And if you have a little more money to spend, check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, which Utilizes a combination of technology such as Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Surround Mapping so that everyone will have the best seat in the house thanks to the wider sweet spot of high-resolution audio that it provides.

LG SK8Y Sound Bar Features:

High Resolution audio – digital music for audiophiles, with higher sampling rates and Bit depth, both of which can contribute to more accurate, more enjoyable music listening

Dolby Atmos – the SK8Y realistically virtualized audio height channels to add thrilling Surround sound to select movies and TV shows

Works with the Google assistant; High Resolution Audio: Up to 24bit/96kHz

Wireless Surround Ready – designed to integrate with the spk8-s optional wireless Surround speakers (sold separately), adding the premium home Theater audio of dedicated rear channels

Adaptive sound control – adaptive sound control identifies what’s playing and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience.Soundbar Power Consumption:29 W

