Sony’s HT-A7000 500W sound bar returns to the lowest Amazon price at $998 (Reg. $1,400)

Amazon is offering the Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2ch 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $998 shipped. Down from $1,400, this 29% discount is the lowest price we have tracked, matching previous markdowns. You’ll never have to worry about where your sitting on movie night as this 53-inch long, full-featured home theater sound bar envelops you in 7.1.2-channel surround sound. Utilizing a combination of technology such as Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Surround Mapping, everyone will have the best seat in the house thanks to the wider sweet spot of high-resolution audio that it provides. The Sound Field Optimization feature will calibrate the sound bar to your room’s environment to provide you with the best sound quality. It also comes equipped with a built-in subwoofer, and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connection. You can further increase the audio quality with additional subwoofers and rear speaker sets that are sold separately.

There are two cheaper alternatives to the above sound bar, each of them offering less performance quality, but coming with a more affordable price tags. You can also find add-on options for these sound bars with the same subwoofer and rear speakers available to better create the surround sound experience you dream of:

And to step outside of the Sony brand, you can also check out past coverage of the Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar 3.1 Home Theatre System. With a 45-inch long frame that houses both a right and left speaker to create a cinematic soundstage, as well as a center channel with three dialog enhancement modes so that even a whisper will not go unnoticed, this device is dedicated to providing clarity.

Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2ch 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar Features:

A wider sweet spot lets everyone have the best seat in the house. Fully enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.Bluetooth version : Version 5.0, Power Consumption : 65W, Power consumption(on Remote Start mode) : 2.4W

360 Spatial Sound that adapts to your environment available with optional rear speakers

Sound Field Optimization calibrates to your environment for easy set up

Immersive Audio Enhancement converts regular audio to near 7.1.2 Ch

Vivid visuals and fast paced game play with 8K and 4K/120 passthrough

Customize your setup with two subwoofer choices and rear speakers sets (sold separately)

Pairs with BRAVIA for easy access to soundbar controls

