Score LEGO’s 1,300-piece AT-AT at the best of the year of $152 before it retires

Amazon is now offering the first discount of the year on the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker. Now on sale for $152 shipped, this is down from the usual $170 price tag. No, not the massive UCS version that dwarfs today’s discount, you’re looking at the playscale version of the iconic Imperial Walker. It’s on sale for the very first time this year and delivers a new 2023 low just before it’s slated to retire. Head below for a full break down on today’s discount.

Save on LEGO’s AT-AT before it retires

As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT is still just as memorable now as it was a few years ago. The set includes 1,267 pieces and stands over 13 inches tall once fully assembled. The walker may not be able to match up to its larger UCS brother, but it still features a detailed build, posable legs, and interior space for troopers.

Speaking of, you’re getting six minifigures in the set that are highlighted by two Snowtroopers, as well as a pair of pilots and General Veers. It also wouldn’t be complete without Luke Skywalker. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review, and I still stand by that.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

