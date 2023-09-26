Sony SRS-XB13 wireless Bluetooth travel speaker falls to new all-time low for $47

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Travel Speaker for $46.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $60, this item has not seen a discount since November of last year when it returned to its previous low of $48. Today’s 22% deal beats it out, coming in $1 under for a new all-time low. This compact and lightweight speaker comes equipped with a passive radiator that works along with the full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones, while its sound diffusion processor spreads sound throughout any space. It offers up to 16 hours of continuous battery life, and features a new UV coating with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating for added durability. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth or its USB-C port, and even has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

While the above speaker does feature a strap to hang it while you’re on the move, some of you may instead fancy protective cases to ensure the safest transport of your speaker. Amazon is offering the co2CREA Hard Case for $19, which is tailor-made to fit the XB13. You can also find a Silicone Cover Case on Amazon for $12, which is equally compatible with the XB13 and adds extra protection as well.

And to offer up a sleek and stylish portable speaker option, check out our past coverage of the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker. Sporting the signature round silhouette reminiscent of previous models, a premium fabric cover, and an integrated aluminum handle for easy portability, this speaker combines style with convenience for a sophisticated and refined audio experience.

SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Travel Speaker:

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with multiway strap included

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

