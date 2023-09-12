Rock out to Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 6 portable speaker at $217 (Reg. $300)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHarman Kardon
$83 off $217
a chair sitting in front of the ocean

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker for $216.99 shipped. Down from $300, this 28% discount is the second lowest recurring price for the last two years. Sporting the signature round silhouette reminiscent of previous models, a premium fabric cover, and an integrated aluminum handle for easy portability, this speaker combines style with convenience for a sophisticated and refined audio experience. With an IPX7 waterproof design for worry free enjoyment wherever you go, it offers up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also wirelessly connect two Studio 6 speakers to elevate your music listening experience.

If you plan to travel with your speaker and want some added protection when its not in use, Amazon is offering the khanka Hard Travel Case for $34. It features a soft interior with a hard exterior to ensure your speaker and any accessories are properly protected, as well as a sturdy strap for hands-free, over-the-shoulder transport.

And if you’re looking for a larger speaker to pump up those jams even louder, check out our past coverage of the JBL Boombox 3. The sleek, iconic JBL silhouette has been updated with this model, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Features:

  • premium materials with integrated aluminum handle
  • wireless bluetooth streaming
  • 8 hours of playtime
  • ipx7 waterproof
  • connect two onyx studio 6 for wireless dual sound

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Harman Kardon

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Renpho’s Smart Bathroom Scale tracks 13 key body ...
SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are h...
CASETiFY launches new Ultra Bounce and Impact Ring Stan...
Dive into your deep-fried cravings with Elite Gourmet...
Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case t...
ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styl...
Today’s best Android app deals: Lumino City, Trai...
ALLPOWERS’ S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W pa...
Load more...
Show More Comments