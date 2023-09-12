Rock out to Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 6 portable speaker at $217 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker for $216.99 shipped. Down from $300, this 28% discount is the second lowest recurring price for the last two years. Sporting the signature round silhouette reminiscent of previous models, a premium fabric cover, and an integrated aluminum handle for easy portability, this speaker combines style with convenience for a sophisticated and refined audio experience. With an IPX7 waterproof design for worry free enjoyment wherever you go, it offers up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also wirelessly connect two Studio 6 speakers to elevate your music listening experience.

If you plan to travel with your speaker and want some added protection when its not in use, Amazon is offering the khanka Hard Travel Case for $34. It features a soft interior with a hard exterior to ensure your speaker and any accessories are properly protected, as well as a sturdy strap for hands-free, over-the-shoulder transport.

And if you’re looking for a larger speaker to pump up those jams even louder, check out our past coverage of the JBL Boombox 3. The sleek, iconic JBL silhouette has been updated with this model, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Features:

premium materials with integrated aluminum handle

wireless bluetooth streaming

8 hours of playtime

ipx7 waterproof

connect two onyx studio 6 for wireless dual sound

