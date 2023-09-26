Sous vide like a professional chef with Anova’s Nano Red precision cooker for $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Anova Nano Red Culinary Precision Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s 40% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked and the first of 2023 to fall below $100. It comes in just $1 above the current going used rate, as well as $5 above the all-time low from 2022. You’ll never have to worry about overcooking or undercooking your food again with this handy 750W sous vide machine that circulates water at just the right temperature to cook your meals to perfection. This compact 12.8-inch long device can easily fit away in your kitchen drawer along with your other utensils, and effortlessly attaches to any stock pot or container with its fixed clamp. Head down below to learn more.

And to go along with your new sous vide machine, you’ll need a large enough container and vacuum seal bags in order to take advantage of this cooking method. Amazon is offering this Rubbermaid 12-quart food storage container for $25, with both smaller and larger options available, as well as this Sous Vide 20-pack of vacuum food storage bags for $13, which also comes with a small hand-pump for sealing.

And if you already know and love the process of sous vide cooking, you likely enjoy the finer things in life, like a good glass of wine, am I right? Well, rather than carve out a literal cellar under your house, check out our recent coverage of the NutriChef Wine Refrigerator Cellar. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources, and comes in two sizes: an 18 bottle capacity and a 12 bottle capacity.

Anova Nano Red Culinary Precision Cooker Features:

Making a difference: Anova has joined forces with (RED) to fight global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID. 5% of the purchase price from all (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cookers goes directly to the Global Fund, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $200,000.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Customer experience: Designed in San Francisco, CA. Anova delivers thousands of sous vide recipes for free in the Anova app, created for cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs and home cooks alike.

