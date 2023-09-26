Upgrade your battlestation with up to 49% off Logitech G gaming mice starting at $20

Amazon is offering the Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse for $20.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Already down from $40, today’s 49% discount is the second-lowest price of the year that we have tracked. It comes in just $1 above this year’s lowest markdown, and sits $5 above the all-time low from 2020. Equipped with a 8,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor that responds precisely to your movements, you’ll be able to customize its sensitivity to suit your playing needs and cycle effortlessly through up to five DPI settings. It features vibrant RGB lighting effects which are fully customizable across 16.8 million colors, and with the Logitech G HUB software, you’ll be able to choose from even more preset colors and animations – or even create your own. You’ll also be able to use the software to customize each of the six buttons located around its body to better simplify tasks.

Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mice are also currently seeing discounts on Amazon, saving you between 15% and 28% on some of the most popular models:

And if you stream your gaming and prefer to keep up-to-date with the latest microphones, check out our recent coverage of the new Logitech G Yeti GX microphone. A new flagship release, it offers a dynamic super-cardioid pickup pattern along with integrated RGB lighting, as well as both a 5/8-inch and a 3/8-inch connection option for easy inclusion into your existing setup.

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse Features:

8,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor responds precisely to movements. Customize your sensitivity settings to suit the sensitivity you like with Logitech G HUB gaming software and cycle easily through up to 5 DPI settings.

Play in color with our most vibrant Lightsync RGB featuring color wave effects customizable across -16.8 million colors. Install Logitech G HUB software to choose from preset colors and animations or make your own. Game-driven, audio visualization and screen mapping options are also available.

Play comfortably and with total control. The classic and simple 6-button layout and classic gaming shape is a comfortable time-tested and loved design. Each button can be customized using Logitech G HUB software to simplify tasks.

Primary buttons are mechanical and tensioned with durable metal springs for reliability, performance and excellent feel. The crisp clicks and precise feedback delivers a great precision feel to maximize your fun in game.

