Logitech’s new G Yeti GX gaming microphone debuts alongside compact Yeti Orb

Logitech today is releasing a pair of new microphones today under its Yeti sub-brand. Marking the first releases from the company that now lack the Blue naming scheme we saw from the original owner, the new Logitech G Yeti GX and Yeti Orb look to stand out with sleek designs and RGB lighting.

Logitech debuts new G Yeti GX microphone

Leading today’s announcements, Logitech is out with the new G Yeti GX. This broadcast microphone is now the new flagship release from the brand, backing a $149.99 price tag with a dynamic super-cardioid pickup pattern and some other tech. It has been largely designed to focus on the sound in front of the mic, which fits its gaming and streaming focus quite well. You’ll find this same pickup pattern on popular podcast microphones, so this should be right at home with other use cases too.

But to make sure you don’t forget that the Logitech G Yeti GX is designed for gaming, you’ll find some integrated RGB lighting. The base of the microphone has a large ring that can be tuned to illuminate different colors, while the Logitech G log on the side can also light up.

This new microphone arrives out of the box with a USB-C to USB-A cable, as well as a desktop mount that can be attached to a boom microphone. You’re getting a pair of 5/8-inch and 3/8-inch connection options that should let this fit in with just about any existing setup – unless you’re rocking something ultra unconventional.

Logitech is also shipping a neat new feature called Smart Audio Lock. Pressing the integrated volume wheel will allow you to turn on what can really only be described as a safety net for preventing audio from clipping or distorting. If you’re mortified of being that person who destroys their friends’ ears when you get a little too excited about a win or victory royale, then this microphone might just be your new best friend. There’s also an analog limiter if you want an experience that’s a bit more fine-tuned.

Buy the new Logitech G Yeti GX at Best Buy and B&H

On the smaller side of the lineup, the new Yeti Orb joins the larger Logitech G Yeti GX. It can very much be considered a spiritual successor to the beloved Yeti Snowball microphone, delivering a quite fitting spherical design. This smaller release shares much of the same design cues as its more capable counterpart, with a fabric-covered exterior and an integrated stand protruding from the bottom.

This microphone and its $59.99 price tag aren’t going to deliver quite the same high-quality audio as some of the higher-end releases in the Logitech Yeti stable, but there is a condenser cardioid pickup pattern to block out background noise. It connects over USB-C, too, and has a little bit of RGB flare on the top for good measure – because, in case you forgot, this is a gaming mic.

Buy the new Yeti Orb now at Best Buy and B&H

To complete the streaming arsenal, Logitech is also debuting its most capable light bar yet. The brand has been slowly releasing some streaming upgrades under the Litra series over the past couple of years, and now the new Litra Beam X light bar has arrived. This model lives up to its status of being the most capable yet, thanks to a dual-sided design that pairs a pretty typical tunable white bar on one side with an RGB light on the other. The former can output light at various hues from 2,700K through 6,500K, while the latter is capable of dishing out full multicolored lighting.

The light has 1/4-20-inch-threaded fittings for mounting either on its end or the middle of the light, and it connects via both USB-C and Bluetooth. It is now available with a $149.99 price tag.

Buy the new Litra Beam X now at B&H

The entire collection of new gear is now available for pre-order.

