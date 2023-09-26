Yeedi’s robotic vacuum automatically empties debris into charging station at $320 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $319.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $180 off coupon. Already down from $500, most discounts for this item tend to drop down around $350. Today’s 36% off deal is the third-lowest price we have tracked, landing $30 under the current going used rate. This robot vacuum and mop offers you 3,000Pa of suction power along with a built-in mopping system that can handle both tasks all in one go, and a battery that offers up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Equipped with advanced visual navigation technology, this robot is able to distinguish between your carpets and hard floors, adjusting its settings accordingly. It even empties itself into the included 2.5L bin, eliminating the need for frequent emptying for up to 60 days. Through the Yeedi app, you can even control your robot’s cleaning routine – scheduling, boundaries, and its cleaning mode can all be customized, with the option to go hands-free by using Alexa or Google Assistant. You can read more below.

As a cheaper alternative, you’ll find the Yeedi vac Max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $189.99, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. Offering the same features as the model above, the key difference is the lack of any larger station that the robot can self-empty into, meaning you’ll just have to empty it more frequently.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

[Smart and Ultra-slim Design] Compared to LiDAR navigation robotic vacuum cleaners, the yeedi Vac Station utilizes advanced visual navigation technology, resulting in precise mapping and a sleeker, more slimline body design. It effortlessly glides around furniture, easily accesses hard-to-reach areas, and navigates narrow spaces to effectively eliminate dust and dirt. Enjoy efficient and agile cleaning without any concerns of getting stuck.

[Long Lasting Cleaning and Easy Room Customization] Designed for big cleaning tasks, the yeedi vac station offers an extended 200-minute runtime. It seamlessly resumes cleaning from where it left off after recharging. The smart system recognizes your rooms and creates a customizable home map. Easily choose specific rooms or mark areas to clean or avoid with a simple tap on the map.

[Package Contents and Warranty]yeedi vac station package includes Robotic Vacuum Cleaner x 1, Self-Empty Station x 1, Main Brush x 1, Side Brush x 1, HEPA Filter x 1, Water Tank x 1, Dustbin x 1, Mopping Modular x 1 and User Guide. Designed for US voltage 100-130V and compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi. We provide a warranty period and dedicated customer support for your peace of mind, if any quality problems occur during the warranty period, feel free to contact us for a refund or exchange.

