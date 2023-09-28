Save $1,100 on the latest 120Hz 65-inch LG B3 OLED Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $1,299

BuyDig is now offering a seriously notable price drop on the 2023 model LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV at $1,299 shipped. Be sure to use code BSY at checkout. This model launched back in April at $2,400 and still regularly carries as much from Best Buy where it is now on sale for $1,500. This one is also fetching $1,497 at Amazon right now and has never dropped below $1,347 there. You’re looking at a massive $1,100 in savings off the price it was going for just a few months ago. This is LG’s 120Hz 2023 OLED display with over 8.3 million self-lit pixels and the α7 AI Processor Gen6 that leverages “AI to detect what you’re watching and automatically improves the picture and sound quality.” Dolby Vision and Atmos included, it also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear alongside G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync) and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) tech for smooth action and gaming, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, and the ability to take in a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the latest and greatest from the big three TV brands, something like TCL’s affordable 2023 model 50-inch S4 4K Smart Google TV with a metal “bezel-less” design falls to $260, but you can also score a previous-generation LG 55-inch Class UQ7570 4K smart TV for $357 right now.

Taking it up a notch from there while still coming in well below the LG above, you’ll want to check out the lows we are tracking on TCL’s latest Q7 120Hz AirPlay Google Smart TVs at up to $800 off with prices from $550.

Up again from there, we have a new low on Sony’s 85-inch Smart Google TV at $2,000 to enhance your Spider-Man 2 experience next month.

LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!