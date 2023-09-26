TCL’s latest Q7 120Hz AirPlay Google Smart TVs now up to $800 off with prices from $550

The 2023 model TCL Q7 Smart Google TVs have now returned to some of the best Amazon prices yet. Alongside the other sizes down below, you can now land the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $699.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is currently matched, this is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to $700, coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. This is a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with “blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for what TCL calls more responsive gameplay without lag. Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ are joined by Hybrid Log-Gamma, and full array local dimming as well as support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. This model also carries AirPlay 2 streaming functionality. Head below for additional details and deals on other sizes.

More TCL 2023 model Q7 Google TV deals:

TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s Q-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

