EcoSmart’s ECO 36 electric water heater keeps temps high and costs low for $441 (Reg. $599)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsEcoSmart
$158 off $441
a close up of a device

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $441.28 shipped. After coming down from last year’s $740 high, it spent most of the first half of this year at $599, with two spring discounts popping in to upset the plateaued monotony. Throughout summer prices varied, with every markdown besides June’s all-time low falling somewhere between $525 and $446. Today’s deal comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked, landing just $10 above June’s record. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

If you’re looking for a smaller or cheaper option, Amazon is also currently offering a 38% discount on the EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $309.94 shipped. It offers the same operating features as the above model with some slightly less impressive specs. It has half the amperage at 75A and can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17 inches by 14 inches by 3.75 inches. It fits the same 3/4-inch NPT pipes as above, but only requires 2 x 40A breakers instead.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

  • Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
  • ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
  • Manufactured in United States
  • Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
  • Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
  • 150 A

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
EcoSmart

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Overwatch 2 heads to Samoa with official reveal of new ...
Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals are today: Here̵...
Score a set of transparent Beats Studio Buds+ with 36-h...
Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids Edition sees big-time early Prime...
Amazon’s 2023 All-new Echo Buds with Alexa drop t...
Amazon early Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40:...
Official Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe g...
New LEGO sets for October 2023: UCS Venator, Viking Vil...
Load more...
Show More Comments