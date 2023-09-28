EcoSmart’s ECO 36 electric water heater keeps temps high and costs low for $441 (Reg. $599)

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $441.28 shipped. After coming down from last year’s $740 high, it spent most of the first half of this year at $599, with two spring discounts popping in to upset the plateaued monotony. Throughout summer prices varied, with every markdown besides June’s all-time low falling somewhere between $525 and $446. Today’s deal comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked, landing just $10 above June’s record. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

If you’re looking for a smaller or cheaper option, Amazon is also currently offering a 38% discount on the EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $309.94 shipped. It offers the same operating features as the above model with some slightly less impressive specs. It has half the amperage at 75A and can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17 inches by 14 inches by 3.75 inches. It fits the same 3/4-inch NPT pipes as above, but only requires 2 x 40A breakers instead.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display

ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient

Manufactured in United States

Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT

Required Breaker:4 x 40 A

150 A

