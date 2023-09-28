Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus portable power station back to all-time low at $330 off

Amazon is offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus for $1,869 shipped. Just released over summer with a regular price tag of $2,199, today’s deal is the fourth discount we have tracked for this item, averaging a discount every thirty days. This $330 discount comes in matching the two previous discounts, marking a return to the all-time low. Boasting an impressive 2,042Wh capacity with a max 3,000W output, this power station can satisfy every power need while in the wilds or at home. Its capacity can also be expanded upon – it can support up to five expandable battery packs that will increase capacity to 12,000Wh, and with another Explorer 2000 Plus added in as well, capacity will be pushed further to 24,000Wh. With a max solar input of 1,200W, this station can be fully charged in up to two hours by connecting it to six SolarSaga 200W panels or via wall outlet (this does not account for any expandable combinations you may be using). You’ll be able to easily manage your new power station through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Head below to learn more, or you can read through our launch coverage here.

Jackery currently has several Explorer series power stations seeing discounts on Amazon, ranging from 10% to 24% off. Like the model above, these deals do not include any solar panels, but do have options in which you can bundle:

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus Features:

Built to Last: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology, the battery life of Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station is boosted by 50%. Safe LiFePO4 battery with up to 10 years of use extends the lifespan to the great extent. Smart shallow charging mode further enhances efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Jackery offers a 5-year warranty with a superb customer service. Simply contact us to make things right whenver you encounter any issues using our products.

Smart App Control: Easily manage your Explorer 2000 Plus via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It’s easier than ever to monitor the remaining battery level, and use other functions with the App. Multiple advanced settings can be customized to meet individual needs, ensuring round-the-clock energy control.

What You Get: 1*Explorer 2000 Plus, 1* AC Charging Cable, 1* Car Charging Cable, 2* DC7909 to DC8020 Connectors and 1* User Manual

Important: Please provide a physical address for orders – products cannot be delivered to just a PO Box address.

