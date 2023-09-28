LG GX 3.1ch Dolby Atmos sound bar sees second-lowest discount to $451 ($349 off)

Amazon is offering the LG GX Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $450.74 shipped. Spending the year dipping from its high of $997 to its low of $397, today’s deal marks the second-lowest price we have tracked. Down from $800, this 44% discount comes in $46 under our previous mention and ultimately gives you $349 in savings. This sound bar stands out by blending in. Its sleek, slim design aesthetically fits along with a LG OLED Gallery TV, while enabling easy wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. You’ll enjoy 24-bit, 96kHz high resolution audio that works alongside 3.1ch Dolby Atmos so you can hear every note, every sound, and every word with clarity. You’ll also notice bolstered bitrates, content, and uncompressed audio thanks to the single HDMI eARC connection. The sound bar also comes with a wireless sub-woofer for that deeper bass we all love and crave.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the LG SK8Y Sound Bar for $300. Designed with higher sampling rates and bit depth, audiophiles will surely appreciate the high resolution audio that this sound bar offers. It comes supported by 2.1ch Dolby Atmos, which adds thrilling surround sound to your content, and can even integrate with other surround speakers to create an even bolder home theater experience. Likewise, Its adaptive sound control adds a further boost to your audio’s quality as it automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience based on what you are watching and from where. Also comes compatible with your Google Assistant for hands-free listening.

And if you have a little more money to spend, check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, which utilizes a combination of technology such as Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Surround Mapping so that everyone will have the best seat in the house thanks to the wider sweet spot of high-resolution audio that it provides.

LG GX Sound Bar with Subwoofer Features:

3.1 ch High Resolution Audio 420 Watt Sound Bar.Waterproof : No

GX Series OLED Gallery TV Matching (1.2″ Thickness)

Dolby Atmos with DTS:X Sound

High Resolution Audio (24bit / 192kHz)

Wireless sub-woofer

