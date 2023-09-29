Anker’s RoboVac G20 hits hard-to-reach areas at one of its best prices, now $130

Amazon is offering the Eufy RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Already down from $230, with a regular price tag up to $280, today’s deal is a combined 43% discount. It comes in $1 under the current going used rate, and marks one of the best prices we have tracked. Equipped with 2,500Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum uses dynamic navigation technology to better cover your home’s cleaning needs than a random-path vacuum. It is able to glide under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds thanks to its 2.85-inch height, and is no louder than the hum of a microwave at 55dB. Through the EufyHome app, you can control your vacuum wherever you may be – set schedules, target specific areas, and adjust settings all with the tap of your finger.

If your floors are in need of a mop as much as a vacuum, Amazon is currently offering the Eufy G40 Hybrid 2-in-1 Mop and Vacuum for $189.99, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. Offering many of the same features as the above model, the key difference is the fact that this robotic hybrid is able to vacuum while simultaneously mopping away any residual debris left behind.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Eufy RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum Features:

