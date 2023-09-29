Greenworks 3000 PSI electric pressure washer falls 31% to second-lowest discount for $310

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $309.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer for $319.99 shipped. After not seeing more than a few discounts in 2022, this electric pressure washer has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $315 from December to its list price of $450. It only matched its lowest markdown once, back in July, with today’s 29% off deal landing only $5 above it for the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM. It features a wide array of accessories: one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one high pressure nozzle, one medium pressure nozzle, and one low pressure nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these nozzles for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 2000 PSI Open Frame Pressure Washer for $160. Providing up to 2,000 PSI alongside a flow rate of 1.2 GPM, this is an efficient 14A pressure washer designed for residential applications and medium-project duties like cleaning patio furniture, grills, walkways, and vehicles.

And since you’re going to be spending time getting your driveway and walkways cleaned up, don’t you think they could also use a nice trim around the edges? Check out our recent coverage of the GreenWorks 24V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and 24V Brushless Jig Saw Combo. Both devices come equipped with a 24V brushless motor and a shared 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that powers the trimmer for up to 40 minutes, and the jigsaw for up to an hour. The trimmer gives you a 12-inch cutting path, and also sports a pivoting 4-positon head to hit better angles.

3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer Features:

TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR : Powerful 14 Amp TruBrushless motor generates 3000 PSI and 2.0 GPM for maximum cleaning power.Cleaning Units 3300 C.U. Maximum Inlet Water Temperature 104°F (40°C).Frequency : 60 hz

PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised

BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance

JETTFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing

RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included

