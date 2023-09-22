Save $34 on Greenworks 24V 12-inch cordless electric trimmer and jigsaw combo for $166

Amazon is offering the GreenWorks 24V 12-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer/Edger and 24V Brushless Jig Saw for $166.07 shipped. Down from $200, this $34 discount is the lowest price of the last five months that we have tracked, and the only one that has dropped below $170 in that period. It also happens to be the fifth lowest markdown of the year, with the four lowest cuts happening back in spring. Both devices come equipped with a 24V brushless motor and a shared 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that powers the trimmer for up to 40 minutes, and the jigsaw for up to an hour. The trimmer gives you a 12-inch cutting path, and also sports a pivoting 4-positon head to hit better angles. The jigsaw is able to reach up to 3,000 strokes per minute, and features three orbital settings to adjust accuracy and speed.

And while we’re on the subject of your home – more specifically, your yard – Amazon is also currently offering a $45 discount on the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier for $344.99. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently. It also features a 5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-inch to plus 1/5-inch for scarifying, and minus 1/10-inch to plus 3/4-inch for dethatching.

And once you have everything trimmed and looking proper, why not get those walkways and driveway looking nice? Check out the deals currently going on for three Greenworks Electric Pressure Washers, ranging from $90 to $160, and 1,600 PSI to 2,000 PSI.

24V 12-Inch String Trimmer/Edger and 24V Jig Saw Features:

Variable speed trigger for maximum control. 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM) for faster cutting. Tool-free blade clamp for quick and easy blade changes. Tool-free bevel adjusts 0° to 45° right or left for smooth and easy bevel adjutsments

3 orbital settings. The less orbital action you use, the more accurate your cut. The more orbital action you use, the faster it will cut.

Pivoting head allows for edging and trimming capability with edging wheel

Electric start eliminates gas hassle, less maintenance and 0 fumes; Handle type: Wrap around

12 inch cut path with .065 single line auto feed for easy line advance

Shaft length (inch): 40 inch compatible Greenworks replacement spool, model 29252 and 29092

