Juiced Bikes announces $800 off weekend sale for the CrossCurrent X e-bike at $1,399

Juiced Bikes has just launched its weekend sale for the CrossCurrent X, hailed by Forbes as “a true car replacement”. The fully-loaded commuter e-bike normally sells for $2,199, but has now dropped to $1,399 shipped. While this is not the first discount on this e-bike, with several taking place since spring, this is one of the lowest markdowns we have tracked this year. You’ll also be able to earn extra savings when you buy two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout for $200 off your order.

Equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2 Ah battery, this e-bike can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

This sale will only last over the weekend or for as long as supplies last, and does not include the step-through model. At the same time, Juiced Bikes also has their annual closeout sale still currently going, marking down a collection of e-bikes up to $900 off to make room for new options in 2024, most prominently focusing on yellow models, like the Ripcurrent S Step-Through, which is being discontinued, on sale at $1,499 shipped. You can read more about it here.

CrossCurrent X Features:

The absolute pinnacle of e-bike commuting, the CrossCurrent X is a carefully refined micro-mobility masterpiece engineered to provide distance, speed, comfort, and safety. Called ‘A True Car Replacement’ by Forbes, the mighty CrossCurrent X e-bike commuter just got an upgrade to our NEW G2 battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) pack! With over 995 watt-hours of power and an 80+ mile riding range, the CrossCurrent X comes fully loaded and ready to tackle your commute!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!