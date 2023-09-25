Juiced takes up to $900 off popular e-bikes in latest fall sale from $999

Juiced Bikes has launched its annual closeout sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes to make room for new options in 2024, most prominently focusing on yellow models, like the Ripcurrent S Step-Through, which is being discontinued, on sale at $1,499 shipped. With discounts landing at up to $900 off, you’ll be able to cruise into fall at some of the best prices of the year. Shipping is currently free across all the brand’s e-bikes, with savings automatically being applied at checkout – no coupons or promo codes needed. You can shop the entire catalog of Juiced Bikes e-bikes that are eligible for savings right here, or you can head below. We have reviewed many of these e-bikes on Electrek in the past, like the headlining RipCurrent S Step-Through e-bike, if you’re looking for more insight.

Juiced Bikes End-of-the-Year Closeout Sale:

The Juiced Bikes closeout sale is slated to run as long as supplies last. Your guess is as good as ours when exactly this will be, meaning you could have anywhere from days to weeks to months in order to decide which of the brand’s models will be the best fit for you to ride on through your fall joyrides and commutes.

RipCurrent S Step-Through e-bike Features:

Our most comfortable and best selling fat-tire step-through e-bike just got a super charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S Step-Through is a fan-favorite with even more power. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271)pack and updated controller programming. With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the RipCurrent S Step-Through offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

